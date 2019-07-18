4 people hurt after high winds sweep through in New Holland

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Four people were hospitalized with minor injuries after a storm swept through Lancaster County, fire officials said.

Garden Spot Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Mike Fryer said a truck driver was hurt when a tractor-trailer was blown over by high winds in the parking area of Advanced Food Products on South Custer Avenue in New Holland.

Lancaster Online reported that another driver watching the tractor-trailer topple became distracted and hit a pedestrian in the parking lot.

Fryer said two others were hurt after high winds knocked them down. The winds also shattered car windows and caused pinholes in a diesel tank, leaking the fuel into storm drains.

Lancaster Online reported that crews were called to a transformer explosion in New Holland.