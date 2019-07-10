4 persons of interest sought in Lancaster homicide last month

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for help to identify a group of people they want to question about a Father’s Day homicide in the city.

Lancaster police on Wednesday released surveillance video of four people they call persons of interest in the killing of Anthony Marshall. One of the men in the video can be seen carrying a gun in his waistband.

Marshall, 44, of Harrisburg, was fatally shot in the 600 block of Lafayette Street in the early morning of June 16. His 25-year-old son was injured in the gunfire.

Police say Marshall and his son were at a party on Lafayette Street and were shot after a confrontation with a group of males. Family members said Marshall took a bullet for his son.

Anyone with information should call Lancaster police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 1-900-322-1913, or texts LANCS plus a message to 847411.