COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28 until 4 p.m. Thursday, the 400 block of Locust Street will be closed off.

Pyramid Construction will be using a crane to erect a steel superstructure on 401 Locust Street and will need the block to finish construction.

Please plan to avoid the area at this time. Pedestrians should use the sidewalks on the opposite side of the street and use crosswalks when changing sides.