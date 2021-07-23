42-year-old man kicked, assaulted by group of six in Lancaster County, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A 42-year-old Lancaster man was allegedly struck to the ground and assaulted by a group of six near his home in the 1st block of S. Water Street on July 8.

Police say the 42-year-old man, who was not identified, was treated for a fractured arm and other injuries consistent with a physical assault. The man claims he was knocked to the ground struck and kicked before the victims fled the scene.

A police investigation uncovered video surveillance of six males who are believed to be involved with the incident.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying the subjects pictured below.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster City Police Violent Crime Unit at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also submit a tip by clicking here.