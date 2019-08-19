5 teens injured in hit-run crash

Lancaster

by: Tin Nguyen

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Five teens were thrown from a carriage and one was seriously injured after being hit by an SUV driver who fled the scene early Monday, police said.

The injured teen was transported to a hospital for treatment.  The carriage was pulled by two horses and one died.

The hit and run crash occurred in the 1700 block of Lincoln Highway East around 12:07 a.m.

It is believed the striking vehicle continued traveling westbound toward Lancaster.

The front bumper debris left at the scene has assisted police in identifying the vehicle as a white/light-colored 2013-2015 Mitsubishi ASX Outlander Sport. 

Police are requesting assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver.  Anyone with information should contact Lt. Shrom at 717 291-4676 and refer to the incident number 1908021909.  

