50 people evacuated from burning Lancaster Twp. apartment building

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Around 50 people have been evacuated from a burning apartment building Lancaster Township, according to emergency dispatchers.

The fire happened at a complex at Wyncroft Lane & Wyncroft Terrace Kensington Club Apartments around 1 a.m. Friday.

According to dispatchers 35 people were displaced. Some minor injuries of smoke inhalation were reported and treated on scene.

The Fire Chief says the water system was difficult to deal with, they brought tankers with extra water to the scene to help put out the fire. Firefighters started fighting the fire indoors but said the conditions were too dangerous so they had to begin defensive fire fighting, trying to tame the flames from the outside.

﻿The Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region is currently assisting 18 families affected by the fire.

The Pa. State Police Fire Marshal is on scene investigating what the cause of the fire is.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.