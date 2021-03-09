500 people expected to be vaccinated at COVID mass vax center in Lancaster on Wednesday

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — More than 33-thousand people have tried to register to get a shot inside the mass vaccination site in Lancaster.

On Wednesday about 500 people will actually get their first dose of the vaccine at the former Bon Ton inside the Park City Center.

As it stands the mass vaccination site has a total of 6,000 vaccinations.

The number of vaccinations is a combination of leftover supply from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and newly delivered doses from the state according to Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Chief Clinical Officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

Those who are getting their shots on Wednesday were vetted to make sure that fit inside the Phase 1A category Ripchinski said. He said those who fit in the category were chosen at random and then called or emailed for appointments.

“Our intention is to try to fill out Wednesday and Thursday with several hundred appointments and then by the weekend we’ll be in the thousand-plus range,” Ripchinski said.

During a media tour of the vaccination center on Tuesday administrators from the site said they are still concerned about long-term vaccine availability.

You are still encouraged to register for an appointment by clicking here, or by calling 717-588-1020.