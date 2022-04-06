LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual spring Lancaster County 50plus EXPO returns on May 4 with vendors, seminars, and entertainment geared toward community members ages 50 and up.

Held at the Wyndham Resort, the event will feature exhibitors providing information on travel, housing, nutrition, finances, home improvement, health care, and more. There will also be door prizes for attendees as well as health screenings, an interactive fitness demonstration, a discussion on scam prevention, and performances by an Elvis Presley tribute artist, according to a press release about the event.

Admission and parking are free, and the event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 4.

Other 2022 50plus EXPOs include:

Dauphin County — April 28

Lancaster County (fall) — Sept. 21

York County — Sept. 28

Cumberland County — Oct. 12

