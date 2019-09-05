55 dogs, puppies removed from ‘unlivable conditions’ in Lancaster County

NARVON, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania SPCA says it rescued 55 dogs and puppies from “filthy and unlivable conditions,” many with untreated medical conditions, at a Lancaster County property Wednesday.

The SPCA’s humane law enforcement officers removed 22 cane corsos, 16 French bulldogs, 13 border collies, three pomskis and a Doberman pinscher from the property in Narvon.

Many of the dogs rescued are suffering from upper respiratory infections, and at least one puppy has a confirmed case of pneumonia, the SPCA said.

Charges are pending the investigation.

“It is a sobering reminder to the public to do their homework before purchasing an animal,” Pennsylvania SPCA CEO Julie Klim said in a statement. “This proprietor marketed animals on a website that showed dogs living in beautiful environments that were not remotely reflective of the conditions we found when executing our warrant.”

The dogs were taken to the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters. The dogs will receive veterinary care, and the puppies will be kept in quarantine for at least two weeks as they recover.

Of the 55 dogs removed from the property, only 26 were surrendered to the SPCA. The remaining dogs will remain in the protective custody of the Pennsylvania SPCA until they are signed over or the case is resolved in court.