60% of Lancaster County’s mail-in ballots are in, hopes for a smooth election

(WHTM) — Lancaster County is banking on a smoother election this time around compared to May, especially when it comes to mail-in ballots. More than 30,000 voters asked for mail ballots, with more than 60% of them returned as of this morning.

The ballots can’t be counted until election day and officials expect most of the results to be in one day later. Lancaster County has a new mail-in ballot vendor, after discovering a series of problems with the ballots in May’s primary.

“Everything is lining up as it’s supposed to. We haven’t had any snafus like we did in the spring. Our instructions have been correct. Our postage has been correct. People have been getting the ballots that they’re supposed to, which were things that were all issues in the spring,” Christa Miller, chief clerk/chief registrar of Voter Registration and Board of Elections Office, Lancaster County, said.

Like other counties, Lancaster says it if residents still have their mail-in ballot, they should not take the risk of putting it in the mail, just drop it off in person.