61-year-old Lancaster man dies after car crash

LAMPETER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating after a 61-year-old Lancaster man crashed his car, and may have suffered a medical emergency before the incident.

Police say on Tuesday around 7:40 p.m., West Lampeter Township Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in the 800 block of Lampeter Road.

They say the man was driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee pulling a trailer north on Lampeter Road and for and unknown reason the Jeep crossed the center line, sideswiped the guardrail, crossed back over the center line and struck the other guardrail.

The 61-year-old driver was transported to Lancaster General Hospital where he died shortly after arrival.

Police are asking that anyone with information or anyone that may have witnessed this incident to contact West Lampeter Township Police at 717-464-2421.

The incident is still under investigation.

