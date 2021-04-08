66-year-old cyclist struck by car suffers moderate injury

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A 66-year-old cyclist suffered moderate injuries after was struck by a car from behind on the 2100 Blk. of New Danville Pike in Pequea Township.

Officers from the Pequea Township Police Department say the man was riding southbound when he was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by a 29-year-old female from Denver Pa.

The cyclist was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

The vehicle driver was not injured.

Drivers are reminded to maintain at least four feet of distance between their vehicle and a cyclist and pass at a prudent and safe speed.

The investigation into the events leading to the crash is in progress. The New Danville Fire Company assisted PTPD and EMS on the scene.