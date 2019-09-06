Lancaster, PA (WHTM) – Florescent green condemned signs are still plastered on seven homes along North Plum Street in Lancaster.

The families were forced out after a problem under one of the properties allowed a basement so sink seven inches early in August.

“It’s been painstakingly slow to get through the structural assessments of the house and (the assessments) of the soils,” Mayor Danene Sorace said.

Sorace said the city is waiting on a report from a third party contractor to figure out what caused the problem. She said the city expects to get that report next week.

“That will also help the property owners understand what needs to be done,” Sorace added. “Ultimately this private property, our first role is around maintaining the health and safety of our residents.”

Most of those out of their homes are with friends or families, but two families had no other place to go than a hotel.

In order to help all of the families, Community Action Partnership helped to gather more than $18-thousand.

Kristy Aurand, the Chief Development Officer with Community Action Partnership, said they still have enough money to help the families. However, she said that might change depending on what the report says.

“Even if someone is staying with a friend or family member now that may not be able to be a long term solution,” she said. “So we might need to help people in different ways after we know what a timeline looks like.”