$7-million pediatric center set to open inside Penn Medicine, Lancaster General Hospital

Lancaster, Pa (WHTM) – When doors open on the fourth floor of the Frederick Building inside Penn Medicine, Lancaster General Hospital there will be a bright, colorful welcome waiting on the other side of them.

Wednesday, doors will open for the first time for patients.

The 17-bed Seraph-McSparren Pediatric Inpatient Center is the new space for child-care for the hospital.

“We’ve had a great opportunity here to create a special environment for children and teens,” Executive Director of Pediatric Services, for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, Michelle Schori, said.

The 20-thousand square-foot space is expected to help an additional 300 families a year with healthcare.

Schori said the rooms inside the center as bigger than the rooms inside the previous center and thanks to a fundraising effort, extra staff will be able to care for children.

The center also includes an interactive video wall, and playroom.

Certified child specialist, Michelle Arnts, said the added technology gives doctors an extra tool to help with treatments.

“We can use a lot of these pieces and assess how a child is doing and how they’re feeling,” she said.

The new center also includes a hospitality kiosk from the Ronald McDonald House which gives out free snacks to families staying with children.

“We’re trying to create an environment that really supports the family and the child,” Schori said.