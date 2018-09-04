Lancaster

7 schools in Lancaster to dismiss early

By:

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 04:08 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 04:08 PM EDT

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Seven Lancaster schools without air conditioning will send students home early on Wednesday and Thursday due to the continuing high heat.

The schools include Buchanan, Burrowes, Hamilton, Wickersham, Lincoln, Reynolds, and Wheatland.

Students at Lincoln, Reynolds and Wheatland will be dismissed at noon.

Buchanan, Burrowes, Hamilton, and Wickersham students will leave at 12:30 p.m.

Students at air-conditioned schools will operate on a regular schedule.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Investigations

Trending Stories

Latest Local