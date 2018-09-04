7 schools in Lancaster to dismiss early

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Seven Lancaster schools without air conditioning will send students home early on Wednesday and Thursday due to the continuing high heat.

The schools include Buchanan, Burrowes, Hamilton, Wickersham, Lincoln, Reynolds, and Wheatland.

Students at Lincoln, Reynolds and Wheatland will be dismissed at noon.

Buchanan, Burrowes, Hamilton, and Wickersham students will leave at 12:30 p.m.

Students at air-conditioned schools will operate on a regular schedule.