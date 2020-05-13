73rd Annual Strasburg Memorial Day Parade and Service cancelled due to COVID-19

STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Strasburg Area Sertoma Club has announced the cancelation of the 73rd Annual Strasburg Memorial Day Parade and Service, scheduled for May 25.

The decision was made due to the COVID19 Pandemic and Governor Wolf’s continued stay at home order effective until June 4.

In lieu of the parade, the Strasburg Area Sertoma Club is asking local residents, in small family groups, visit one of the 3 cemeteries in the borough which have veterans interred and place flowers or other patriotic items at veterans gravesites.

They say this carries on the tradition established by General John Logan’s 1868 order that “The 30th day of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country,” the beginning of what became to be known as Decoration day and currently known as Memorial Day.

The Strasburg Area Sertoma Club plans to have the parade and service again next year.

