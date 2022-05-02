LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A seventh case of avian flu has been identified in Lancaster County, which so far is the only county in Pennsylvania to have reported cases of the bird flu in commercial flocks, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

This most recent case was identified at a duck farm on Friday. At that farm, 19,300 birds died from the virus or had to be put down to curb the spread of the disease.

So far, around 3.8 million birds at commercial farms in Lancaster County have died from the avian flu or related depopulation.