8 charged after K2 raid in Lancaster

Tommy Long, left, and Harry Lambert

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Eight people are facing charges after K2 bust in Lancaster.

The eight people were arrested after police raided an apartment in the 100 block of East Lemon Street on Friday.

Lancaster police Lt. Bill Hickey said investigators found multiple packages of the K2 drug.

"Identifying some of the distributors and dealers is to our advantage and hopefully we'll stem some of the flow of this substance," Hickey said.

Court documents show that police tracked the drug making undercover buys.

Hickey said K2 has been an issue in Lancaster for at least the last two years. He said the bust is the police department's latest effort to try and get the drug off of the streets.

"It's become a staple to use this type of substance because it is available and it's relatively inexpensive," he said.

Hickey said the bust may come at the right time because police tend to see a spike in K2 use when the weather gets nicer.

Hickey said police will be tracking K2 in the coming weeks.

"If somebody suspects that they have an issue or someone is distributing or dealing any type of illegal narcotic, they can contact our department and we'll launch an investigation," he said.

Tommy Long, 31, of Lancaster, is in Lancaster County Prison on $225,000 bail and Harry Lambert, 55, of Lancaster, was being held at the prison in lieu of $175,000 bail.

Warren Cosme, 45, of Lancaster, is charged with possession of synthetic cannabinoids and other crimes. He was committed to the prison on an outstanding warrant.

Brystol Whittemore, 25; Michael Riehl, 55; Adelaida Santiago, 34; all of Lancaster, and Akiea Stewart, 31, of York, are all charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rebecca Hemperly, 48, of Lancaster, is charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.