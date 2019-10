UPDATE. Celebuski has been located and is safe.

—

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Manor Township police are searching for an 89-year-old woman who is missing and possibly endangered.

Carolina Celebuski was last seen Tuesday at 8 a.m. on the 100 block of Oak Ridge Drive.

Police say she may be in a green 2002 Subaru Outback with Pennsylvania registration KHD-2435.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call 911 or Manor Twp. PD at 717-664-1180 if seen.