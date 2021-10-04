9-year-old struck by SUV while riding scooter in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A nine-year-old boy was struck by an SUV Sunday morning while riding his scooter along Twin Elm Road in Lancaster County.

Pennsylvania State Police say the boy, whose name was not released, was riding his scooter in the middle of the road as a 2005 Ford Explorer Sport Trac approached from behind. Official reports say the boy then swerved in front of the SUV before he was swiped off the roadway into a nearby ditch.

The nine-year-old was later transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say heavy fog was present at the time of the crash, indicating it could have played a role in the incident.

Reports indicate the Ford SUV sustained minor damage and remained drivable. No additional people were injured during the incident.