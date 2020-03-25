Gun stores reopen to long lines during coronavirus pandemic

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — There was a crowded parking lot Wednesday at Trop Gun Shop in Lancaster County. Gun stores reopened after the state Supreme Court urged Governor Tom Wolf to moved them to life-sustaining businesses.

Stores, including Trop, challenged Wolf’s order which originally called them a non-life-sustaining business.

David Woodall from Lancaster was one person who hoped to stock up on bullets at Trop Gun Shop when it opened.

“With everything that’s going on there’s (uncertainty) about what’s really going to happen,” Woodall said. “I think families just want to be safe.”

Woodall said he agreed with the move to reopen the gun stores across Pennsylvania.

The owner of Trop Gun Shop didn’t want to go on camera, but he says he was thrilled to reopen. He also said that they saw a rush of customers when the coronavirus pandemic started.

Now that gun dealers are open they must sell what they can with limited hours. making appointments with customers, and limiting the numbers of customers they allow in their stores.

At Trop Gun Shop customers are required to check-in and then must wait in their cars before getting a text message which lets them know they are allowed inside the store.

“It’s annoying where you’re sitting in your car waiting for a text just to buy some bullets,” Woodall remarked. “It’s like ‘come on’. Systematically that’s how they have to do things and we have to abide by the law the best way we can.”