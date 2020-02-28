LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster sex offender will serve up to seven years in state prison for lying to authorities about his job status and where he was living as required under Megan’s Law.

Officials say, Christopher Dixon, 62, is obligated to register personal information and living arrangements with state police for the rest of his life due to his convictions of rape and aggravated indecent assault.

Lancaster City Police determined Dixon was living at a home on High Street and had lost a job he claimed to hold. Dixon pleaded guilty this week to two felony counts of failure to register and sentenced to three and a half to seven years in prison.

The District Attorney’s Office says Dixon claimed his address was in the area of North Queen Street and Chestnut Street and claimed to be working with a printing company.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick said police saw Dixon repeatedly entering a home in the 400 block of High Street. Regarding employment, police discovered Dixon lost his job less than a month after being hired.

At the hearing, Dixon said he was not in trouble until police became involved but Judge Sponaugle pointed out that police were verifying Dixon’s compliance with the law.