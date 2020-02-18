A look back at the life of James Buchanan, Pennsylvania’s only President

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — As we celebrate our nation’s presidents, ABC27 News is taking a peek into the past at the life of James Buchanan, the only Commander-in-Chief to come from Pennsylvania.

Unfortunately, Buchanan is widely considered to be one of the worst presidents in history for his lack of action leading up to the Civil War, and his inept ability to adequately address the issue of slavery, believing it was wrong but nonetheless, protected under the Constitution.

He was, however, an accomplished and talented statesman born and bred in the midstate. A native of Cove Gap, Franklin County, Buchanan was the second of 11 kids.

“He came to Lancaster after graduating from Dickinson College to become a lawyer,” said historian, Patrick Clarke, who also serves as director of James Buchanan’s Wheatland in Lancaster.

Buchanan would soon enter politics, serving statewide in the House and then in both chambers of the United States Congress before eventually serving the country as Secretary of State.

Clarke said even at an early age, Buchanan had presidential aspirations.

“Buchanan’s wish finally comes true but at the worst time,” Clarke said. “Buchanan really oversees the slippery slope, the final slippery slope…it’s right on the cusp of us going into war.”

He took office in 1857 with the country deeply divided over slavery. It’s an issue that as a moderate conservative, Buchanan was hesitant to take on, according to Clarke.

“When you talked to him personally, he said ‘well, it’s a moral evil’…’well, do something about it’! ‘No, it’s the law’,” Clarke said, acting out a hypothetical conversation between the president and a critic. “Buchanan is the only President who begins his presidency with more states than he ends it with.”

Seven states would secede under him. Clarke said Buchanan’s support of admitting Kansas to the Union as a slave state angered Republicans – then a liberal party – and alienated many Northern Democrats.

What’s worse, said Clarke, was Buchanan meddled in the Dred Scott case decision — about slave rights — and often broke the unwritten rule of separation of powers between the branches of government.

“He — loses all of his political capital and his credibility,” Clarke said. “What he does during the 1860 campaign is he creates this irreparable split in his own democratic party.”

With his mark left on the then-conservative Democratic Party, the Civil War would begin weeks after he leaves office in 1861, fulfilling an earlier promise to only serve as President for one term.

Clarke said it wasn’t all bad, though; Buchanan was an accomplished campaigner and diplomat, serving as minister to Russia under President Andrew Jackson. He was also a skilled leader in the foreign policy department, leading Clarke to believe that he was more familiar with the world and other countries than his own.