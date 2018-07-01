Abandoned alligators on the rise in central PA Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Credit: Jesse Rothacker [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jesse Rothacker handling the Clearfield County gator earlier this week [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Officer Weaver from East Cocalico Police and Kenny Rothacker from Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary bailing the most recent gator out of jail Saturday night. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Credit: East Cocalico Township Police Department [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Credit: East Cocalico Township Police Department [ + - ]

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary in Lancaster is urging people to stop buying and abandoning alligators into the local community.

East Cocalico Township Police were called to the 900 block of Sycamore Drive in Denver Borough for report of a 3-foot long alligator in a resident's yard. With the help of Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary, authorities were able to capture the alligator and take him to safety.

The reptile sanctuary says this is just the latest of many incidents regarding loose alligators in the community, and that they are currently swamped with calls for unwanted pet alligators.

The group is urging people not purchase alligators as pets, and that state lawmakers ban the sale of alligators in Pennsylvania.

Forgotten Friends is currently housing three alligators who are scheduled to be sent to a rescue center in Florida.