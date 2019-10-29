ABC27 partnering with MDS to help others

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday ABC27 News is teaming up with Mennonite Disaster Services to help communities devastated by natural disasters like hurricanes and tornadoes. The organization is based in Lititz, Lancaster County but they help people around the country and Canada.

The goal of the group is to respond, restore and rebuild homes. They respond to disaster areas, restore anything that needs immediate attention and works to rebuild the home to full use over the years following a disaster.

MDS is hoping for financial donations or volunteers willing to donate their time. An MDS volunteer will help with a minimum of a week and up to three weeks to help with the construction duties of homes, providing skills and labor. You can give any amount but for a point of reference, it costs fifty dollars a day to support an MDS volunteer. That goes towards the volunteer’s dorm-style lodging, meals, tools, equipment, and transportation.

In 2018 5,000+ volunteers answered the call to help in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Carolinas — all which were hit by hurricanes in years previous. They’re also helping communities in California devastated by wildfires. The group aims to assist vulnerable individuals and families who would not otherwise have the means to recover.

ABC27 News is partnering with MDS for the telethon. We will have live coverage of the event Tuesday from 6:00 a.m. to 11:35 p.m. During that time you can call 833-279-0311. You can also give a gift online by clicking the link: https://www.abc27.com/donate-to-mennonite-disaster-service/

