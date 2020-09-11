Fatal accident on US 222 Northbound between Oregon Pike and Brownstown exits, all lanes closed

Lancaster
Posted: / Updated:

US 222 Northbound Route 272

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — UPDATE: Manheim Township Police now confirm that this is a fatal crash. The individual driving the car was thrown from the car and the car did catch on fire.

An accident has closed all lanes of traffic on US 222 Northbound at Route 272, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT anticipates closing 222 at Route 30 shortly, when they get staffing to the scene.

There is a report of a fatality, but at this time it is believed the death may be the result of a health issue and not the accident.

We will continue to monitor the situation and update the story when we learn more.

