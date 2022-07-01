CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-vehicle accident seriously injured a motorcyclist during the morning hours of Friday, July 1 in Lancaster County.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), officers responded to a report of a motorcycle and truck/trailer accident that happened at the intersection of Mount Airy Road and Forrest Hill Road.

A preliminary investigation showed that a pick-up truck that was pulling a trailer, driven by Samuel King from Nicktown, Pennsylvania had been traveling north on Forrest Hill Road, stopped at a stop sign, and then proceeded to cross the intersection at Mt. Airy Road.

A motorcyclist, Mitchell Martin of Hopeland, Lancaster county was traveling on Mt. Airy Road when they tuck proceeded across the intersection. martin attempted to stop and tried to get around the vehicle but was unable to avoid a collision.

Martin sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

NLCRPD is currently investigating the exact cause of the accident, and the outcomes of the investigation are still pending at this time.