Accused getaway driver in Lancaster deadly shooting surrenders

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)– The man police said drove the getaway car after a deadly shooting has surrendered.

On May 30, officers found Tyreek Gardner laying on the sidewalk on East Chestnut Street. He had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital for treatment but died a short time later.

Police said Vladmir Paltan picked up his brother Brian and Ryan Rivera shortly after the shooting.

Brian Paltan and Ryan Rivera are accused of confronting Gardner the night of the shooting.

Gardner ran from the area passing a Passat. It is the same car police said brought Rivera to the scene.

According to police records, Rivera was contacted on his phone and the Passat picked him and Brian Paltan up. The car was later seen on surveillance camera catching up with Gardner on Chestnut Street and shots were fired.

Arrest warrants were filed against Rivera and Brian Paltan in August. At the time they were both in prison in connection with other unrelated crimes.

On November 13, an arrest warrant was filed against Vladmir Paltan. He turned himself in the next day.

He is facing several charges including criminal homicide.