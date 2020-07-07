Active search underway for missing person in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An active search is underway for a missing person in Manor Township, Lancaster County.
Crews were dispatched to Habecker Church Road and Central Manor Road in Manor Township around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.
We’re told they are searching a swamp area.
Abc27 is headed to the scene and will bring updated information as soon as it becomes available.
This is a developing story.
