Active search underway for missing person in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An active search is underway for a missing person in Manor Township, Lancaster County.

Crews were dispatched to Habecker Church Road and Central Manor Road in Manor Township around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

We’re told they are searching a swamp area.

Abc27 is headed to the scene and will bring updated information as soon as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

