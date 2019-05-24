Actor Henry Winkler gives thumbs up to Shady Maple

EAST EARL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County restaurant is getting two thumbs up from The Fonz.

Henry Winkler shared some love for Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl when he took to Twitter.

“FOOD TIP: East Earl PA .. The Shady Maple (all you can eat) Oh My it’s good,” Winkler tweeted.

Oh My it’s good— Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) May 23, 2019

Winkler was in Pennsylvania to speak at the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance Dinner on Thursday.

He’s best known for his character Arthur Fonzarelli on the television show “Happy Days” and more recently for his roles in “Barry” and “Arrested Development.”