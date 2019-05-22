AG announces restitution window for former American Beauty Academy students

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Former students who paid thousands of dollars to the American Beauty Academy in Lancaster before the school closed its doors in 2015 may file claims for restitution, the state attorney general's office said Wednesday.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said there is a 60-day window for students who believe they are a victim of the school’s deceptive business practices.

American Beauty Academy permanently closed its Lancaster campus in November 2015 following the withholding of Title IV funds by the U.S. Department of Education. The school allegedly misled students into believing they would have an extended Thanksgiving break, Shapiro said.

Students may file a complaint with the Bureau of Consumer Protection at www.attorneygeneral.gov or contact the Bureau of Consumer Protection at 800-441-2555, or scams@attorneygeneral.gov.