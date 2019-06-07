AG: Contractor falsified drinking water reports

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The owner of a construction company that installed new water mains in Berks and Lancaster counties put people’s health at risk by falsifying lab reports for water samples, state prosecutors said.

Matthew Barrasso, 43, of Mohnton, is charged with tampering with public records, violating the safe drinking water act, forgery, and unsworn falsification.

Barrasso’s company, Barrasso Excavation, replaced a water main in Wyomissing in 2017. The state attorney general’s office said before the main was connected to the system, Barrasso changed lab results to indicate that samples from the main were negative for total coliform and E. coli.

Barrasso allegedly engaged in the same conduct in Quarryville.