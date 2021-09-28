AG Shapiro discusses police recruitment challenges with Lancaster County community leaders

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro met with Lancaster City community leaders and police chiefs from the region Tuesday in a closed-door meeting to discuss efforts to reduce police staffing shortages, improve recruitment efforts and increase crisis intervention and public safety resources.

The meeting took place Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. followed by brief remarks from AG Shapiro and others.

