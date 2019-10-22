Akron man to serve up to 25 years for sexual abuse

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An Akron man will serve up to 25 years in prison for years of sexual abuse against a girl.

Shamgar Itwaru, 43, pleaded guilty in August to eight felonies and two misdemeanors regarding the abuse between 2012 and 2018.

Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Wright sentenced Itwaru Monday to 8 to 25 years in prison.

Judge Wright commended the girl, saying she is not a victim but a hero for coming forward about the abuse.

“I finally feel free now,” the girl wrote in an impact statement to the judge.

Itwaru is charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child and statutory sexual assault.

At the plea hearing, a count of rape of a child was dropped because prosecutors could not establish for certain that the girl was under 13 when that conduct happened.

Assistant District Attorney Karen Mansfield said at sentencing that Itwaru should not receive a benefit because the victim could not recall her exact age.