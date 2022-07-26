LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force has arrested and charged a man for allegedly dealing marijuana and fentanyl that totaled nearly $90,000.

According to the DA’s office, Alexis Martinez, 38, of Lancaster, was arrested after the task force received information from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police regarding a strong marijuana odor coming from a storage unit on Seymour Street.

  • Courtesy of Lancaster County DA’s office
Martinez was the renter listed on the unit that the task force members searched. In the unit, the force confiscated:

  • 8,161 grams of marijuana
  • 900ml of liquid THC oil
  • 36 100mg THC vape cartridges
  • Paraphernalia, including a heat press to extract oil from the plants

In the N. Broad Street home, the force confiscated:

  • 423.5 grams of marijuana
  • 27 fentanyl pills
  • $3,962.00 U.S. currency
  • Various paraphernalia

Martinez has been arraigned and bail was set at $5,000. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison and is presumed innocent until proven guilty.