LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force has arrested and charged a man for allegedly dealing marijuana and fentanyl that totaled nearly $90,000.
According to the DA’s office, Alexis Martinez, 38, of Lancaster, was arrested after the task force received information from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police regarding a strong marijuana odor coming from a storage unit on Seymour Street.
Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.
Martinez was the renter listed on the unit that the task force members searched. In the unit, the force confiscated:
- 8,161 grams of marijuana
- 900ml of liquid THC oil
- 36 100mg THC vape cartridges
- Paraphernalia, including a heat press to extract oil from the plants
In the N. Broad Street home, the force confiscated:
- 423.5 grams of marijuana
- 27 fentanyl pills
- $3,962.00 U.S. currency
- Various paraphernalia
Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters
Martinez has been arraigned and bail was set at $5,000. He is currently in Lancaster County Prison and is presumed innocent until proven guilty.