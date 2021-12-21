Almost 100 evacuated after gas leak at Lancaster County Urgent Care

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department says there was a gas leak at an Urgent Care Facility in Warwick Township Tuesday morning that resulted in nearly 100 people being evacuated.

Police were called just before 8:30 a.m. to the Peters Road facility where several people inside reported the smell of gas and that they were experiencing exposure symptoms. The building was then evacuated while fire crews and UGI investigated the source.

A preliminary investigation showed the source was a faulty heating unit in the roof of the building. Maintenance corrected the issue and it was resolved within the hour.