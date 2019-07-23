Amazon plans delivery station in West Donegal

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Amazon is renovating an 80,000 square feet building at the Conewago Industrial Park in West Donegal Township.

The building will be Amazon Logistics’ fifth delivery station in Pennsylvania.

Amazon will allow local businesses to partner in same-day deliveries,

and independent contractors can set their own hours and earn up to

$25 dollars per hour.

Township Manager John Yoder says they recently learned about the move. He says it is refreshing to have a high profile company in the region, and it will attract job seekers from his community and the surrounding region.

“It is 25 minutes to Harrisburg and 20 minutes to Lancaster and a half hour to Lebanon and 30 minutes to York,” Yoder said. “It is centrally located in the region and has access to Route 230. It is a prime spot from that standpoint.”

Amazon expects to open the delivery station by the end of summer.