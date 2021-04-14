Amazon to open new Lancaster County facility, add more than 100 jobs

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Amazon is expanding its footprint in the Midstate.

On Wednesday, the world’s largest retail giant announced it will expand its delivery operation here by opening a second delivery station in a vacant distribution center near Mount Joy and Route 283.

A statement from Amazon indicates they will use the 414,000 square foot facility in Rapho Township and add more than 100 jobs.

“We are excited to welcome Amazon’s new delivery station to the Rapho Township community,” Rapho Township Manager, Randall Wenger told abc27 News. “And especially to having them utilize a building, a warehouse asset, that has been underutilized for the last several years.”

The facility will be a last stop for packaged before they reach their final destinations.

Many have speculated Amazon would take over the facility in the past.

Wenger said he’s glad the company isn’t building on farmland.

“This is a building that’s already been developed that is in an industrial park,” Wenger said.

Amazon isn’t alone in investing in the area.

President of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, Lisa Riggs, pointed out Penn State Health is adding a hospital about 5 miles away from the location and that Kellogs recently occupied a 900-thousand square foot distribution center nearby.

“Lancaster is a really strong market,” Riggs said. “We’re seeing significant, and in our opinion, record levels of investment here.”

Amazon has another delivery facility just about 15 miles from away the Rapho Township location, which is in Elizabethtown. According to a statement given to LNP/LancasterOnline, a media partner for abc27 News, the two facilities will complement each other instead of one replacing the other.

Amazon wants to start hiring for the facility in the next month or two and wants to have the facility open in the fall.