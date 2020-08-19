Ambulance crews left out of $50 million in hazard pay grants

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — EMS workers have some of the most hazardous jobs during the pandemic, but the ambulance services were left out of $50 million in hazard pay grants.

Susquehanna Valley EMS, which is based in Lancaster County, was one of the ambulance services that applied for the money.

“This is a hazardous job even without Covid-19,” Michael Fitzgibbons, chief of Susquehanna Valley EMS, said.

Fitzgibbons said Susquehanna Valley EMS applied for the grant to help offset some costs brought on by added overtime when six of his workers had to quarantine because of exposure to the virus.

“The whole industry was snubbed by the state and that’s what makes it look bad,” Fitzgibbons said.

This spreadsheet (which can be seen at the end of this article) shows who was given the $50 million in hazard pay grants.

A total of 639 employers across the state were given the money. In the past, EMS workers have complained to the state they’re feeling a financial crisis.

“Every EMS provider is in this state is on the front lines of the potential of a disaster every time they go out the door,” Fitzgibbons said. “We feel as providers sometimes that’s not recognized.”

In a statement, the Department of Community and Economic Development said they had to prioritize the highest risk and lowest-paying jobs.

Fitzgibbons said an EMS worker usually makes about $16 an hour.

Now, EMS crews have written a letter to Gov. Wolf asking him to support those on the front lines of the virus.

“When it comes to the safety of the residents of this commonwealth politics have to be taken out of the process and it has to be done fairly across the board,” Fitzgibbons said.

The state has suggested more hazard pay funding could be coming from the federal government.