Ambulance driver gets prison for crash that killed 2

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - An ambulance service driver is going to prison for a crash on Route 30 that killed his passenger and another driver.

Jeffrey R. Gable, 22, pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court this week to two counts of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment, and three summary traffic violations regarding the October 7, 2016 crash in Salisbury Township.

Gable was ordered to serve six to 23 months in prison, followed by eight years of probation. He must also serve 100 hours of community service and pay $2,200 restitution, fines, and court costs, the district attorney's office said.

Authorities said Gable, of Mohnton, was going 64 mph in a 45 mph zone when he veered into oncoming traffic and struck a car head-on.

Doris Waltz, a 60-year-old passenger in Gable's van, was killed, as was 43-year-old Jason Oswald, of Manheim Township, the driver of the oncoming car.

Waltz, who was in a wheelchair in the rear passenger area, was being transported to a nursing home.