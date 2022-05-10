LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — American Airlines has added a new option of connection for those departing from the Lancaster Airport and heading for a connecting flight at the Philadelphia International Airport — busses.

After customers check in and clear security at the Lancaster Airport, they will board a vehicle through Landline, a transportation platform, and head for Philly where they will deboard airside, enter the terminal and proceed to their connecting flight.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The new service will begin on August 16, just two months after it begins on June 3 in Allentown/Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“Customers can start and end their journey at Lancaster airport, relax on a comfortable Landline vehicle, and leave the driving to someone else while they work or start their vacation early. From road to runway, we’re excited to welcome customers on board,” said Brian Znotins, American’s vice president of network planning.

Members of the AAdvantage loyalty program will be able to earn miles and Loyalty Points when traveling on Landline-operated routes.

The vehicles can accommodate up to 35 customers and feature later seating, complimentary Wi-Fi, streaming entertainment, and power at every seat. Tickets for the Landline Service are now available.

To learn more, click here.