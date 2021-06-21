American Coaster Enthusiasts and Coaster Club events are back on track in Lancaster this summer

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Some of the most thrilling vacations postponed by the pandemic last year are back on track this week in the Midstate. Hundreds of members of the American Coaster Enthusiasts spent the day riding the three roller coasters at the Dutch Wonderland in Lancaster County.

2021 marks the group’s 43rd annual coaster convention. They are catching up and making up for the lost time since last year’s events were canceled.

“This actually, I’m told, is the third biggest coaster con in its 43-year history. We’re just thrilled that American Coaster Enthusiasts comes out to park like this to support us, to ride our coasters and to really just have a good time together, especially after the year we had last year,” Jeff Eisenberg, director of marketing for Dutch Wonderland, said.

The Coaster Club will be at Hersheypark Tuesday, June 22, where they will designate The Comet as a roller coaster landmark, which is one of the group’s highest honors. The club will then head to Knoebel’s and Dorney Park later in the week.

