Amish community members to search for missing teen

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — As the search for missing teen Linda Stoltzfoos continuies, members of the Amish community told police on Tuesday they will be searching near the Mill Creek for her.

West Lampeter Township police note that this search is not based on specific information other than Amish community members asking other Amish to look near their respective communities.

The search near Mill Creek will start near 8 a.m. Wednesday and will stretch from Strasburg Pike to Buchmiller Park. Officers have been told that search parties will be wearing orange traffic vests.

