Amish man sentenced to prison for sexually abusing girls

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – An elderly Amish man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing four girls for years is facing 38 to 76 years in prison, even though the judge acknowledged the sentence is largely symbolic given the man’s age.

Seventy-five-year-old David Stoltzfus Smucker chose not to speak in court in Lancaster County on Friday.

The capacity crowd included Smucker’s wife and black-suited members of his church and family. Smucker pleaded no-contest in December to 20 felony counts, including rape.

The girls told police that Smucker assaulted them when they were between 4 and 9 years old. The girls have been removed from their homes and are being homeschooled.

