Animals rescued from inhumane conditions in Shamokin up for adoption at PSPCA Lancaster Center

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Last Wednesday, six animals rescued from unsanitary and inhumane conditions were brought to the Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center. All of the animals are doing much better, and the four that have not yet been adopted will have a chance to find a loving home at a reduced cost during an upcoming PSPCA Lancaster Center event.

Working with the Shamokin Police Department, Humane Law Enforcement officers rescued nine animals that were living in crates stacked on top of one another inside an RV. Six of those animals — three dogs and three cats — were brought to the PSPCA Lancaster Center.

When they arrived at the shelter, they were covered in dirt and feces, says Lindsay High, community relations and site director at the PSPCA Lancaster Center.

The animals underwent forensic evaluations, and they all received much-needed baths at the shelter. “Even our cats,” says High, “They didn’t love it. But now they’re clean and they smell wonderful.”

The cats didn’t like it, but they had to have baths. / Courtesy PSPCA Lancaster Center

Three cats were rescued from the Shamokin site. / Courtesy PSPCA Lancaster Center

Dog Flash was rescued from dirty, inhumane living conditions in Shamokin. / Courtesy PSPCA Lancaster Center

After getting cleaned up, Flash is now looking for a family to adopt him. / Right photo courtesy PSPCA Lancaster Center

Two other dogs rescued from the Shamokin site have already been adopted. / Courtesy PSPCA Lancaster Center

The animals are doing much better now, High says. “Even being in a situation where they weren’t very well taken care of, they really acclimated to myself and my team and just love to snuggle.” After the PSPCA Lancaster Center team cleaned up the cats and dogs, all six of them went up for adoption.

Already, two of the dogs have found new homes. The other dog and the three cats are still looking for families, and individuals can adopt them and the shelter’s other pets at a reduced price during the PSPCA Lancaster Center’s upcoming “Empty the Shelters” adoption event.

During the event, which runs May 5-9, pet owners can adopt a new furry family member for a reduced fee of $25. This cost covers the animal’s spay or neuter service, its vaccinations, and its microchip.



Dog Filbert and cat Gouda are two of the animals waiting to be adopted at the PSPCA Lancaster Center.

High says the reduced adoption fee may remove the cost barrier for those looking to adopt a new pet. There are currently about 20 animals at the PSPCA Lancaster Center, and High hopes the upcoming event can help all of them find permanent loving homes.

“Shelters around the country are filled with animals that have experienced some sort of abuse or neglect, and we really want to give them the opportunity to have a great home and a loving family that they deserve,” says High.

Flyer courtesy of the PSPCA Lancaster Center

The PSPCA Lancaster Center is currently open by appointment only. To schedule an appointment to meet the animals up for adoption, email the shelter at lancaster@pspca.org. Interested pet parents can see the adoptable cats here, and the adoptable dogs here.

Individuals not looking to adopt a pet at this time can also sponsor an animal, paying its adoption fees so someone else can adopt it for free. To select an animal to sponsor, email lancaster@pspca.org.