Annual African American Cultural Fair returns to Lancaster this week

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The eighth annual African American Cultural Fair starts Tuesday evening with live music, food trucks, carnival rides, and more.

“We produce the African American Cultural [Fair] to celebrate African American culture, life, and music,” Vincent Smith, president of the African American Cultural Alliance of Lancaster, said. “We’re showcasing African-American-owned businesses, African American food, African American entertainment.”

The festival culminates in a parade from Martin Luther King Elementary School to Reservoir Park on Saturday, Sept. 11. The parade will feature marching bands and dance teams from nearby cities, and it will highlight local nonprofits.

In a pattern that has become all too familiar, the fair was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but it’s back on this year. Smith is glad the event can take place this week, albeit with some coronavirus precautions in place at the event.

Groups participating in the parade will be spaced six feet apart in line with social distancing guidelines. Attendees will not be required to wear masks or provide proof of vaccination, although masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the outdoor event for those who want them.

The African American Cultural Fair takes place from 5-10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, through Friday, Sept. 10. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and then the festival will open at 4 p.m. that day.

Admission to the fair is free. There is a cost for the rides and food.

The parade route is as follows:

Credit: Google Maps

Begin at King Elementary School, travel along Rockland Street Left on Green Street Right on S. Lime Street Left on Juniata Street Left on S. Ann Street Right on East End Avenue Left on S. Franklin Street, end at Reservoir Park

“It’s a family fun event for everybody. You do not have to be African American to attend, so it’s open to the whole community,” Smith said. “Just come out and enjoy the celebration.”