Annual Celebrate Lancaster event takes place this Friday

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Celebrate Lancaster is an annual event that celebrates Lancaster City’s culture and diversity with music, food trucks, and fireworks. This year, Celebrate Lancaster takes place on Friday, June 25. Like last year’s event, the 2021 celebration is spread out around the city.

According to the City of Lancaster Office of Promotion website, five food trucks will be stationed at various places from noon to 7 p.m. Guests can also dine at any of the city’s open restaurants, many of which offer outdoor dining or takeout.

Catch up with Lancaster’s favorite arts and cultural organizations at Penn Square from 3-6 for free art activities and to learn about upcoming events.

And what celebration would be complete without music? Several live musicians will travel around the city’s neighborhoods, performing from the backs of flatbed trucks. Other bands will perform on the streets and at Lancaster parks. All performances will take place from 5-7.

Celebrate Lancaster celebrates Lancaster, of course, but it also serves at the city’s Fourth of July celebration, which means there have to be fireworks.

Fireworks displays will take place at two locations — Thomas Armstrong Boulevard near Clipper Magazine Stadium and Southeast Middle School — at dusk. The fireworks will also be streamed on the City of Lancaster Facebook page.

Check out the maps on the City of Lancaster Office of Promotion website for the locations of the food trucks, musicians, and fireworks.