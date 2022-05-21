LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s called the world’s largest chicken barbeque fundraiser.

There was a constant flow of traffic in the drive-thru lanes at Long’s Park in the city of Lancaster, on Saturday, May 21.

The money raised is split between three organizations: Civitas, Long’s Park, and Blessings of Hope. Organizers say they are grateful for the support from the public.

“We will provide beautification for longs park we feed those in need in Lancaster and beyond. We provide scholarships for seniors and we provide money for children who are at risk for drug and alcohol abuse,” Nickole Nafziger said.

More than 15,000 chicken barbeque meals were sold today.