Annual Lititz antiques show returns after year missed to COVID-19

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Historical Foundation’s 58th Annual Antiques Show kicked off Friday morning.

The show is a major fundraiser for the Historical Foundation, says antiques show chairperson Tom Oehme, but it was canceled last year due to pandemic restrictions.

“We were closed for the best part of a year because of the pandemic, but now we’re open and things are getting back to normal again,” says Oehme. This year, the antiques show is back with a bang.

A line of people waiting for the doors to open this morning stretched down the sidewalk outside the Lititz recCenter where the event is being held. Inside, the venue was bustling with guests perusing the antiques displayed by more than three dozen vendors.

“We have a lot of our previous vendors who were here for many, many years. They’ve come back, and they’re glad to be back,” says Oehme. The vendors offer quilts, jewelry, dolls, home decor, and more.

“You name it, we got it,” Oehme says.

Much about this year’s event is the same as past shows, but the location is new. Oehme explains that the antiques show is usually held at a local school, but because of COVID-19 precautions, this 58th event is at the Lititz recCenter.

The antiques show continues tomorrow. It will be open from 9-2 on Saturday, June 26. Visitors can purchase tickets to the show at the door.