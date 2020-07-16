Annual Millersville parade cancelled due to pandemic

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual Millersville Parade held during homecoming, has been cancelled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade, a collaborative effort between Millersville University, Millersville Borough and the surrounding community is an annual event that typically attracts over 20,000 people who attend and/or participate in the event, held during the University’s homecoming festivities each year.

The Parade, originally scheduled for October 24, 2020 is now slated for Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Visit parade.millersville.edu in the spring of 2021 for additional details.

Top Stories: